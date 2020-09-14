The Good Morning Transfers team discuss why signing a striker is key for Tottenham, who are in talks with Benfica over a loan deal for Carlos Vinicius.

Why do Tottenham need to sign a striker?

Tottenham are set to make a shock late move to sign Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke before...

Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in the Poland international, but should they reignite it...

The Tottenham chairman has reportedly received a double blow in his hunt to grant Jose Mourinho's...