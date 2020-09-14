Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why do Tottenham need to sign a striker?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Why do Tottenham need to sign a striker?

Why do Tottenham need to sign a striker?

The Good Morning Transfers team discuss why signing a striker is key for Tottenham, who are in talks with Benfica over a loan deal for Carlos Vinicius.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

£27m fee sends Levy into troubling blind alley in Tottenham striker hunt

The Tottenham chairman has reportedly received a double blow in his hunt to grant Jose Mourinho's...
Team Talk - Published

Arkadiusz Milik could be the ideal striker for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho

Arkadiusz Milik could be the ideal striker for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in the Poland international, but should they reignite it...
Football.london - Published

Jose Mourinho ‘green lights’ Christian Benteke transfer as Tottenham eye striker

Jose Mourinho ‘green lights’ Christian Benteke transfer as Tottenham eye striker Tottenham are set to make a shock late move to sign Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke before...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Team Talk



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'New striker absolutely essential for Spurs' [Video]

'New striker absolutely essential for Spurs'

Tottenham remain in talks with Inter Milan for defender Milan Skriniar and are also still looking to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes, Michael Bridge has told Good Morning..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published
Bas Dost, Bale? Tottenham's striker search assessed [Video]

Bas Dost, Bale? Tottenham's striker search assessed

Tottenham are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Bas Dost, Dharmesh Sheth tells The Transfer Show, but could Gareth Bale really head back to Spurs?

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:09Published
Good Morning Transfers: Sorloth to Spurs? [Video]

Good Morning Transfers: Sorloth to Spurs?

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, on loan at Trabzonspor, is a reported target for Tottenham, Good Morning Transfers discuss.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:44Published