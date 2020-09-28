Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen loses baby boy

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Chrissy Teigen loses baby boy

Chrissy Teigen loses baby boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lost their baby boy, after the model was hospitalised over the weekend due to heavy bleeding.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur

Chrissy Teigen reveals 'deep pain' of miscarriage

 The model and TV presenter was expecting her third child with singer husband John Legend.
BBC News

Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news of pregnancy loss

 "To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to..
CBS News

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lose Third Child

 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just suffered an unimaginable loss ... their son has died. Chrissy shared the devastating news Wednesday, saying their son, who..
TMZ.com

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss: 'On this darkest of days, we will grieve'

 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the loss of their unborn child, following a miscarriage.
USATODAY.com

John Legend John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio

John Legend says some Americans will have to flee the country If Trump is re-elected [Video]

John Legend says some Americans will have to flee the country If Trump is re-elected

In a new interview with ‘Cosmopolitan U.K.,’ John Legend spoke out against Donald Trump.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Miscarriage, Announces The Passing Away Of ‘Little Jack’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the devastating news of the passing away of their unborn son....
OK! Magazine - Published

Chrissy Teigen Had a 'Scary Morning' at Hospital: 'The Scramble to Hear the Heartbeat Seemed Like Hours'

Chrissy Teigen has provided a scary update in her hospitalization, and we’re so happy to hear that...
Just Jared - Published

Chrissy Teigen in Hospital for Severe Bleeding During Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen's in the hospital due to heavy bleeding during the pregnancy of her third child, and...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen relieved to hear baby's heartbeat after clot drama [Video]

Chrissy Teigen relieved to hear baby's heartbeat after clot drama

Chrissy Teigen was grateful to hear her baby's heartbeat after a blood clot emergency left her hospitalised.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gets blood transfusion after hospitalisation [Video]

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gets blood transfusion after hospitalisation

Chrissy Teigen underwent a blood transfusion on Monday amid ongoing problems surrounding her high-risk pregnancy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Trending: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized [Video]

Trending: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized

Model Chrissy Teigen was hospitalized after a scary situation involving pregnancy bleeding.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published