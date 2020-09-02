Eustice on Corbyn: Everyone makes mistakes

George Eustice has said it’s for the police to decide on who gets fined for breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

He added “everyone makes mistakes” as both former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the Prime Minister's father Stanley Johnson apologise for breaking the rules.

Report by Browna.

