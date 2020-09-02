Eustice on Corbyn: Everyone makes mistakes

Environment Secretary George Eustice admits that 'complexities' arise as aresult of the Government's measures implemented across the UK to slow thespread of coronavirus. Boris Johnson has warned he “will not hesitate” tointroduce harsher coronavirus restrictions as hospital admissions increase.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Environment Secretary George Eustice says that post-Brexit trade negotiations have been “difficult” but that a deal is “still very much possible”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Environment Secretary George Eustice did not confirm that no-deal was back onthe table, and said the European Union appears to be in denial about the UK’sdesire to become an independent country. “The Prime Minister has been clear,we’re not after anything exceptional or special really,” he told BBCBreakfast.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published