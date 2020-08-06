Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon

London Marathon race director encourages entrants to join "most inclusive race" ever



The London Marathon's race director says the delayed 2020 race could be themost "inclusive" in history, as 45,000 entrants are encouraged to take part inthe postponed race virtually. The marathon was postponed from its usual Aprildate to October when the UK entered lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Elite athletes including Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele, Brigid Kosgei, DavidWeir and Manuela Schar will participate in a closed marathon in St James'sPark under biosecure conditions.

