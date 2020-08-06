Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon

Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon

Five-time world champion Kenenisa Bekele admits he could get bored running theLondon Marathon on Sunday.

The elite-only races will involve 19 clockwise lapsof a 2.15km route around St James’s Park, with a traditional finish on TheMall.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kenenisa Bekele Kenenisa Bekele Ethiopian long-distance runner

Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury [Video]

Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury

Kenenisa Bekele withdraws from Sunday's London race with a calf injury leaving Eliud Kipchoge the clear favourite to win his fifth London Marathon

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
London Marathon race director encourages entrants to join "most inclusive race" ever [Video]

London Marathon race director encourages entrants to join "most inclusive race" ever

The London Marathon's race director says the delayed 2020 race could be themost "inclusive" in history, as 45,000 entrants are encouraged to take part inthe postponed race virtually. The marathon was postponed from its usual Aprildate to October when the UK entered lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Elite athletes including Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele, Brigid Kosgei, DavidWeir and Manuela Schar will participate in a closed marathon in St James'sPark under biosecure conditions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published

London Marathon London Marathon marathon running race held in London, United Kingdom

London Marathon charity single released [Video]

London Marathon charity single released

Mencap, the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for this year’s special 40thRace.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:29Published

London Marathon: Aaron running 26.2 miles for Mencap

 Aaron Plummer is taking on his own London Marathon around a park to raise money for Mencap.
BBC News
Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity [Video]

Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity

James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual London Marathon to raisemoney for children's charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published

St James's Park St James's Park Royal Park in the City of Westminster, central London

Related news from verified sources

London Marathon: Kenenisa Bekele to miss race because of injury

Kenenisa Bekele's much-anticipated London Marathon duel with Eliud Kipchoge is off as the Ethiopian...
BBC Sport - Published

News24.com | Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele withdraws from London Marathon

Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele has withdrawn from Sunday's London Marathon with a calf injury, robbing an...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

itvlondon

ITV London Elite athlete Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in Sunday's London Marathon https://t.co/URjSRiPOxZ 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

London Marathon: Elite runners only [Video]

London Marathon: Elite runners only

A new route and elite runners will be the flavour of the 2020 London Marathon after the race has been scaled back due to COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:45Published
London Marathon switched to elite-athlete race on enclosed looped course [Video]

London Marathon switched to elite-athlete race on enclosed looped course

The 2020 London Marathon will be an elite-athlete only event, organisers haveannounced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published