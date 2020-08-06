Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon

The London Marathon's race director says the delayed 2020 race could be themost "inclusive" in history, as 45,000 entrants are encouraged to take part inthe postponed race virtually. The marathon was postponed from its usual Aprildate to October when the UK entered lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Elite athletes including Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele, Brigid Kosgei, DavidWeir and Manuela Schar will participate in a closed marathon in St James'sPark under biosecure conditions.
Mencap, the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for this year’s special 40thRace.
James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual London Marathon to raisemoney for children's charity When You Wish Upon A Star.
