Chrissy Teigen loses baby boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lost their baby boy, after the model was hospitalised over the weekend due to heavy bleeding.

John Legend says some Americans will have to flee the country If Trump is re-elected In a new interview with ‘Cosmopolitan U.K.,’ John Legend spoke out against Donald Trump.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just suffered an unimaginable loss ... their son has died. Chrissy shared the devastating news Wednesday, saying their son, who..

"To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to..

The model and TV presenter was expecting her third child with singer husband John Legend.

‘Conversations in the Dark’ (and couples therapy!) are sure to keep Chrissy Teigen and John...

Chrissy Teigen's in the hospital due to heavy bleeding during the pregnancy of her third child, and...

Chrissy Teigen has provided a scary update in her hospitalization, and we’re so happy to hear that...