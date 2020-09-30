Do Manchester City need to strengthen?
Manchester City have signed two centre-backs and a winger, but the Good Morning Transfers team feel there are still areas Pep Guardiola may look to strengthen.
Becky Harrison @M0lly_Writes Do you feel Manchester City need to strengthen any areas of their team? Even with the summer we have had! 4 days ago
Pep: Dias will be an incredible playerManchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the club for completing the signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica.
Montemurro: FA Cup semi is a big testArsenal boss Joe Montemurro says their FA Cup semi final against Manchester City will be a big test and he believes they can win the tournament.
Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from BenficaPep Guardiola's new defender will strengthen back line and he says he loves to win