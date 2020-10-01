Hathras borders sealed, SIT to meet rape victim's family

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times' Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras by four men in her village on September 14 when she had gone to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last on September 29. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:30Published
Father of one of the accused in Hathras alleged rape case claimed that they are innocent. He said, "CBI enquiry should be put up. The truth is coming out in the form of FIR and medical report. No such incident took place, children are innocent." The Special Investigation Team, set up by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at the residence of Hathras victim's family. SIT team recorded the statements of the family members.
A medial team visited residence of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim's residence. The medical team was called on the request of Special Investigation Team (SIT) following deterioration in the health of her father.Meanwhile, newly-appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal visited the alleged gang-rape incident site. Uttar Pradesh Government on suspended Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) and other cops over 'mishandling' the case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family members of the victim who were allegedly gang raped in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi hugged the mother of the victim, at the latter's residence. Gandhi said, the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). SIT (Special Investigation Team) arrived at the residence of the victim to investigate. 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and later died on September 29.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who did nothing since 1947 are still trying to divide the nation on caste and communal lines. CM Yogi said that people who have been plotting to create unrest will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. Yogi said that his government had done good work against the Covid pandemic and said that those who were hiding in their house during the lockdown are now back to plotting unrest. The Chief Minister’s attack comes after opposition parties have cornered his government over the alleged gangrape, death and hurried cremation of a Dalit girl in Hathras. Many leaders including Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh and others have visited the victim’s family in the past week. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:12Published
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras case. He said that the entire state government targeted the victim’s family and he had gone to meet them to show them that they are not alone. Rahul Gandhi also said that even when the state govt was going after the victim’s family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed silent and has not spoken a word on the incident. Rahul Gandhi also responded to UP police pushing him saying ‘it’s not a big deal’ and added he will continue to fight for the people. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and tortured by upper caste men in the village on 14th September, 2020. She died in a Delhi hospital on 29th September and her body was hurriedly cremated against the wishes of the family. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had met the victim of the family on 3rd October. Other political leaders have also been visiting the victim’s family who continue to seek a judicial probe into the incident. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52Published
Tweets about this
Sachin kumar RT @ANINewsUP: Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to g… 4 days ago
[email protected] RT @Amolik_Aujla: Hathras has been declared a Corona containment zone & Yogi Govt has sealed the borders and has imposed 144 after the oppo… 6 days ago
Mohammed Salman RT @Zebaism: THIS: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have left for Hathras to meet the family.
They’re likely to be… 6 days ago
phanikumar RT @theshailesh_: Hathras borders are sealed cos of security purposes.. don't know what kinda security up govt is trying to put on the bord… 1 week ago
Amit Bishnoi RT @Nher_who: Media Entry has been barred in Hathras and Borders have been sealed.
To protect the Democracy in U.P. 1 week ago
Hindustani RT @shanti0207: Section 144 in Hathras, borders sealed banning entry of all 'outsiders' including media personnel
Congress leaders Rahul Ga… 1 week ago
Amolik R S Aujla Hathras has been declared a Corona containment zone & Yogi Govt has sealed the borders and has imposed 144 after th… https://t.co/Gnq2S7W8Xu 1 week ago
NoTalkies RT @SwarajyaMag: The move comes ahead of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's proposed visit to the village to meet th… 1 week ago
Security has been tightened at the residence of the Hathras alleged gang-rape victim. The family members have also been provided security after they feared threat of life. CCTV cameras have also been..
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar slammed BJP after Hathras police registered a case against him. This comes after the Delhi AAP MLA had gone to meet Hathras victim's family on October 4. Police said that Kumar,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:35Published