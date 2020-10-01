Hathras borders sealed, SIT to meet rape victim's family

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) have reached at Hathras to meet victim's family on October 01.

While speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) of Hathras Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "Borders of Hathras are sealed.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather." "We have no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit.

SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed," he added.

.