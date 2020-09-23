Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After reported wrangling, CDC extends no-sail order on cruise ships

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:23s - Published
After reported wrangling, CDC extends no-sail order on cruise ships

After reported wrangling, CDC extends no-sail order on cruise ships

The CDC extended the no-sail order on passenger cruise ships through the month of October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THE FINISH LINE.

THE CENTERSFOR DISEASE CONTROL SAYS THENO-SAIL ORDER FOR CRUISE SHIPSWILL LIFT ON OCTOBER 31ST.THEY'VE BEEN BANNED FROMSETTING SAIL SINCE MARCH.

THEC-D-C DIRECTOR WANTED TOEXTEND THE BAN THROUGH MIDFEBRUARY BUT VICE PRESIDENTMICHAEL PENCE OVERRULED THEDECISION.

ALL OF THIS -SUBJECT TO CHANGE IF ANOTHCORONAVIRUS WAVE HITS.FLORIDA IS GETTING




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

White House Blocked C.D.C. Order to Keep Cruise Ships Docked

The C.D.C. director wanted a “no sail” order extended until February, a policy that would have...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


CDC 'no-sail' order extension official: Cruise ships will not sail in U.S. waters until Nov. 1

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Wednesday it is extending its...
USATODAY.com - Published

Mike Pence reportedly overruled the CDC on extending a cruise ship ban to 2021, the latest example of the White House sidelining expert advice in the pandemic

The CDC asked on Tuesday to extend the "no-sail order" first imposed in March 2020 to February 2021,...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News According to the New York Times, the CDC had wanted to extend the order into February, but the White House blocked… https://t.co/1boLrjd1pU 12 seconds ago

wrtv

WRTV Indianapolis According to the New York Times, the CDC had wanted to extend the order into February, but the White House blocked… https://t.co/AWVzD1INui 6 hours ago

LisaToddSutton

LTS📢 Biden Harris CDC extends no-sail order on cruise ships https://t.co/6QpLDVBZ4h 6 hours ago

KATCTV3

KATC TV3 The no-sail order, which originally began in April, prohibits cruise ships carrying 250 passengers in waters subjec… https://t.co/WMrRJNk1vh 7 hours ago

C_Coolidge

Charlotte L Coolidge RT @WMAR2News: The no-sail order, which originally began in April, prohibits cruise ships carrying 250 passengers in waters subject to US j… 7 hours ago

C_Coolidge

Charlotte L Coolidge RT @NC5: The CDC announced late Wednesday that a no-sail order on passenger cruise ships has been extended through the month of October due… 7 hours ago

RareSterling

Mike Coone CDC extends no-sail order on cruise ships https://t.co/TUzZXg56mt 7 hours ago

3NewsNowOmaha

KMTV 3 News Now After reported wrangling, CDC extends no-sail order on cruise ships https://t.co/a5wKfmzFr3 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County school leaders want to ease struggles of simultaneous teaching [Video]

Palm Beach County school leaders want to ease struggles of simultaneous teaching

The no-sail order, which originally began in April, prohibits cruise ships carrying 250 passengers in waters subject to US jurisdiction.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:47Published
Some Things You Won't Be Able to Do On Cruises Post Covid-19 [Video]

Some Things You Won't Be Able to Do On Cruises Post Covid-19

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no sail order, a 14-day quarantine of thousands of people and harrowing stories of cruise ship workers confined to their tiny living..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07Published
Cruise Lines Willing To Follow 74 'Best Practices' [Video]

Cruise Lines Willing To Follow 74 'Best Practices'

Lynne Sladky/AP The 65-page report outlines what cruise lines are willing to do in order to set sail again, including requiring proof of a negative coronavirus test and masks being required on board...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published