The CDC extended the no-sail order on passenger cruise ships through the month of October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After reported wrangling, CDC extends no-sail order on cruise ships

THE CENTERSFOR DISEASE CONTROL SAYS THENO-SAIL ORDER FOR CRUISE SHIPSWILL LIFT ON OCTOBER 31ST.THEY'VE BEEN BANNED FROMSETTING SAIL SINCE MARCH.

THEC-D-C DIRECTOR WANTED TOEXTEND THE BAN THROUGH MIDFEBRUARY BUT VICE PRESIDENTMICHAEL PENCE OVERRULED THEDECISION.

ALL OF THIS -SUBJECT TO CHANGE IF ANOTHCORONAVIRUS WAVE HITS.