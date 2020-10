With the expiration of US federal payroll program on September 30, American Airlines Group Inc. and...



Related videos from verified sources Airlines expected to lay off tens of thousands of workers



Airlines expected to lay off tens of thousands of workers. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:37 Published 6 hours ago American Airlines Furloughing 19,000 Workers Thursday



American Airlines said the clock has run out, and a staggering 19,000 workers will be furloughed on Thursday. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:24 Published 7 hours ago American Airlines To Begin Furloughs



Joe Raedle/Getty Images American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday as Congress fails to reach a deal on a COVID-19 relief bill, CEO Doug Parker announced to employees. The.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 9 hours ago