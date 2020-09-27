Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh



Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both countries have released dramatic footage purporting to show violent clashes between the two armies. In the worst escalation in violence since 2016, both sides have already reported several military and civilian deaths. The region is internationally considered to be part of Azerbaijan, but it has been run by ethnic Armenians backed by Armenia since Nagorno-Karabakh's independence in 1994. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he is confident of regaining control over the breakaway region. Report by Avagninag.

