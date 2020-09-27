Global  
 

Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday (September 30) that peace can only be achieved if Armenian forces leave the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.


Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Azerbaijan and Armenia are accusing each other of firing deep into each other’s territory, as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues for a fourth day.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:04Published

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Russia offers to host Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks

 The offer comes as Azerbaijan vows to fight for full control of the disputed Armenian-majority area.
BBC News
Armenia PM hopes Russia will 'take all measures' of support [Video]

Statement to Al Jazeera came after Turkey’s president said he would 'stand with' Azerbaijan in its battle over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Why Caucasus flare-up risks wider war

 If fierce fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops persists, outside forces may get involved.
BBC News

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Azerbaijan president vows to fight on

 President Ilham Aliyev vows to keep fighting in an upsurge of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
BBC News

Macron Criticises Turkey's 'Warlike' Rhetoric on Nagorno-Karabakh

 PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Turkey's "warlike" rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer... ......
WorldNews

Azerbaijan Denies Turkey Sent It Fighters From Syria Amid Karabakh Fighting

 BAKU (Reuters) - An aide to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev denied on Monday that Turkey had sent fighters from Syria to Azerbaijan amid... ......
WorldNews
Armenia and Azerbaijan Clash over Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both countries have released dramatic footage purporting to show violent clashes between the two armies. In the worst escalation in violence since 2016, both sides have already reported several military and civilian deaths. The region is internationally considered to be part of Azerbaijan, but it has been run by ethnic Armenians backed by Armenia since Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence in 1994. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he is confident of regaining control over the breakaway region. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, martial law declared; here's what we know so far

Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday after clashes with...
DNA - Published


Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane [Video]

YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:08Published
Armenia mobilizes male population, Azeri fighting rages [Video]

Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region declared martial law and mobilized male population on Sunday, following military clashes with Azerbaijan.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published
Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan over disputed region [Video]

Forces from the two countries clash after Azerbaijan launches a military operation in the region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:07Published