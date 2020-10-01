Parrots have 'pool party' during lockdown In Melbourne, Australia

Adorable footage shows Rainbow Lorikeets blissfully enjoying an afternoon fountain bath in Melbourne, Australia on September 28.

The eight parrots were seen splashing and washing their colourful feathers while cooling off in the bird bath in a resident's backyard during the warm afternoon.

The filmer joked that the Lorikeets were enjoying a ''pool party'' unlike humans, who are currently in lockdown during the pandemic.

''It won’t be long before we can all enjoy a family pool party like these,'' she added.

Rainbow Lorikeets are parrot species that are commonly found along the eastern seaboard from Northern Queensland to South Australia