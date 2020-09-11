Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Send Yogi back to Gorakhnath Math’: Mayawati attacks UP CM over rape cases

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:29s - Published
‘Send Yogi back to Gorakhnath Math’: Mayawati attacks UP CM over rape cases

‘Send Yogi back to Gorakhnath Math’: Mayawati attacks UP CM over rape cases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces fire over spate of rape cases in the state.

Leaders from the opposition party in UP are demanding the chief minister’s resignation.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said CM Adityanath should resign if he cannot protect women.

The BSP chief said that giving compensation will not stop atrocities against women.

Recently, the Hathras rape case has sparked anger in the state.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Hathras shocker: Top cop says Aligarh hospital report doesn’t confirm rape [Video]

Hathras shocker: Top cop says Aligarh hospital report doesn’t confirm rape

A fortnight after a Dalit girl was brutally gangraped by four men in Hathras and a day after she was cremated; the Hathras Superintendent of Police has said that the medical report provided by the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College does not confirm rape. The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape,’ Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said. Before the 19-year-old succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, she was undergoing treatment at Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. She was later cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday amid reports that her parents wanted to wait till morning to complete the last rites. The Yogi Adityanath government has set up an SIT to probe the case and submit the a report within a week’s time. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:24Published

Mayawati Mayawati Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

EJ Espresso: Opposition ups the ante over Hathras case [Video]

EJ Espresso: Opposition ups the ante over Hathras case

Even as outrage grows over the Hathras gangrape case, another case of gangrape was reported in UP's Balrampur district on Thursday. The political war of words has also gone to fever pitch with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi seeking answers from the Yogi Adityanth-led government of Uttar Pradesh. BSP chief Mayawati has meanwhile asked Centre to step in and demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state. Watch the latest headlines on editorji's news wrap.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:26Published

Chief minister elected head of government of a sub-national entity

Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates [Video]

Hathras shocker: Congress workers detained; UP CM forms SIT l Latest updates

Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days. PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members. The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:51Published
Maharashtra Govt more concerned about Kangana than COVID: Devendra Fadnavis [Video]

Maharashtra Govt more concerned about Kangana than COVID: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19. Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19. Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases. Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Gorakhnath Math Gorakhnath Math Temple in Uttar Pradesh, India


Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Will continue to fight till women's safety is ensured in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her party will continue to fight till women's safety is ensured in Uttar Pradesh and unless the government..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi stopped from marching to Hathras, detained

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Hathras along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier,..
IndiaTimes

Congress convoy to Hathras stopped in UP, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi proceed on foot

 Vehicles of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit gang-rape victim, were..
IndiaTimes

Bahujan Samaj Party Bahujan Samaj Party Indian political party

BSP to contest Bihar elections in coalition with RLSP, regional parties: Mayawati [Video]

BSP to contest Bihar elections in coalition with RLSP, regional parties: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on September 29 announced that her party is going to contest Bihar elections in coalition with Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and other regional parties. "We have decided to fight elections in Bihar in alliance with Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and other parties. Upendra Kushwaha will be the CM if this alliance gets blessing of people of Bihar in the polls," said Mayawati.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Hathras gang-rape: 'Aligarh hospital not confirming rape,' says SP Vikrant Vir [Video]

Hathras gang-rape: 'Aligarh hospital not confirming rape,' says SP Vikrant Vir

Speaking on the Hathras gang-rape incident in which the victim succumbed to her injuries, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir on October 01 said as of now, doctors of Aligarh hospital said that they're not confirming rape, and he can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report. He said, "Medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn't confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report." "SIT (Special Investigation Team) came to the district yesterday. They had visited the village and met the victim's family. They had even inspected the crime spot. The team is still in the village, meeting the family and carrying out further investigation," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
Hathras borders sealed, SIT to meet rape victim's family [Video]

Hathras borders sealed, SIT to meet rape victim's family

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) have reached at Hathras to meet victim's family on October 01. While speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) of Hathras Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather." "We have no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed," he added. .

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:22Published

Tweets about this