‘Send Yogi back to Gorakhnath Math’: Mayawati attacks UP CM over rape cases

A fortnight after a Dalit girl was brutally gangraped by four men in Hathras and a day after she was cremated; the Hathras Superintendent of Police has said that the medical report provided by the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College does not confirm rape. The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape,’ Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said. Before the 19-year-old succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, she was undergoing treatment at Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. She was later cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday amid reports that her parents wanted to wait till morning to complete the last rites. The Yogi Adityanath government has set up an SIT to probe the case and submit the a report within a week’s time. Watch the full video for all the details.
Even as outrage grows over the Hathras gangrape case, another case of gangrape was reported in UP's Balrampur district on Thursday. The political war of words has also gone to fever pitch with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi seeking answers from the Yogi Adityanth-led government of Uttar Pradesh. BSP chief Mayawati has meanwhile asked Centre to step in and demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state. Watch the latest headlines on editorji's news wrap.
Protests have broken out in many parts of Uttar Pradesh against the Hathras incident. Congress workers were lathi charged and detained by police when they were going to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the Hathras shocker. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has set up a Special Investigation Team in the case and sought a report within seven days. PM Modi also called up the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and called for strict action against the guilty. Uttar Pradesh police is facing fire over the victim’s family members’ allegations that they forcefully cremated the victim’s body in the wee hours despite objections from the family members. The local administration has said that they had sought the family members’ permission before her cremation. The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19. Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19. Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases. Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on September 29 announced that her party is going to contest Bihar elections in coalition with Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and other regional parties. "We have decided to fight elections in Bihar in alliance with Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and other parties. Upendra Kushwaha will be the CM if this alliance gets blessing of people of Bihar in the polls," said Mayawati.
Speaking on the Hathras gang-rape incident in which the victim succumbed to her injuries, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir on October 01 said as of now, doctors of Aligarh hospital said that they're not confirming rape, and he can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report. He said, "Medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn't confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report." "SIT (Special Investigation Team) came to the district yesterday. They had visited the village and met the victim's family. They had even inspected the crime spot. The team is still in the village, meeting the family and carrying out further investigation," he added.
A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) have reached at Hathras to meet victim's family on October 01. While speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) of Hathras Praveen Kumar Laxkar said, "Borders of Hathras are sealed. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district, more than 5 people are not allowed to gather." "We have no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed," he added. .