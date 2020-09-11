‘Send Yogi back to Gorakhnath Math’: Mayawati attacks UP CM over rape cases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces fire over spate of rape cases in the state.

Leaders from the opposition party in UP are demanding the chief minister’s resignation.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said CM Adityanath should resign if he cannot protect women.

The BSP chief said that giving compensation will not stop atrocities against women.

Recently, the Hathras rape case has sparked anger in the state.

