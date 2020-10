MDOT MTA preserves Core Bus service, reducing Commuter Bus and Marc service

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:44s - Published 3 weeks ago

WERE PLANNING TO THEM , HAVEBEEN VOCAL ABOUT THEIRCOMPLAINT ABOUT THE CUTS.

WMAR2 NEWS' MARK ROPER IS LIVETHIS MORNING IN NORTHWESTBALTIMORE WHERE THERE'S AMAJOR TRANSPORTATION HUB FORRIDERS OUTSIDE MONDAWMIN MALL.MARK -- ARE THERE ANY OTHERSERVICE CUTS STILL HAPPENING?PEOPLE WHO COME HERE TO CATCHA LOCAL BUS WILL STILL BE ABLETO RELY ON CURRENT BUSSCHEDULES BUT YES -- ANYONEWHO TAKES THE COMMUTER OR MARCSERVICE WILL SEE REDUCEDSCHEDULES NEXT MONTH --STARTING ON NOVEMBER 2ND.

WITHMANY PEOPLE STILL WORKING FROMHOME BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC-- FEWER PEOPLE ARE USINGPUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.

BUTESSENTIAL WORKERS AND OTHERSWHO CAN'T DO THEIR JOB FROMHOME OR DON'T HAVE A CAR --STILL HAVE TO GET TO WORK.M-DOT M-T-A OFFICIALS REPORTRIDERSHIP IS DOWN ACROSS ALLTYPES OF SERVICE AND HAS YETTO REBOUND.

TAKING A LOOK ATRECENT RIDERSHIP LEVELS FORTHE FOURTH WEEK OF SEPTEMBER-- M- DOT OFFICIALS SAY MARCTRAIN SERVICE HAS THE LARGESTDROP IN RIDERS.

MARC RIDERSHIPIS DOWN ALMOST 90 PERCENT.COMMUTER BUS SERVICE ALSOCOMES CLOSE TO A 90 PERCENTDROP.

WHILE CORE LOCAL BUSSERVICE IS DOWN SLIGHTLY MORETHAN 50 PERCENT.

THESE NUMBERSMEAN THE TWO MODES OFTRANSPORTATION WITH THELARGEST DROP IN RIDERS --COMMUTER BUS AND MARC TRAINSERVICE -- WILL STARTOPERATING WITH REDUCEDSCHEDULES ON NOVEMBER 2ND --WHILE THE PROPOSED SERVICECUTS TO CORE LOCAL BUS ANDMOBILITY LINK -- WILL NOTHAPPEN AFTER ALL.

THIS ALSOMEANS THE PUBLIC HEARINGS ONTHE CHANGES ARE CANCELED.M-DOT M-T-A OFFICIALS SAY THEYWILL CONCENTRATE ON THEIR COREBUS RIDERS -- AND YOU CANSEE... (AD LIB HOW BUSY IT ISWITH BUSES/COMMUTERS THISMORNING) LIVE IN NORTHWESTBALTIMORE -- MARK ROPER WMAR 2NEWS