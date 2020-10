United States President Donald Trump today tried to walk back his refusal to outright condemn a far-right fascist group during his debate with Democrat Joe..

During this week’s presidential debate, President Trump said the far-right organization should “stand back and stand by.” Some saw it as an endorsement of..

United States President Donald Trump has been labelled a "national embarrassment" for failing to explicitly denounce white supremacist and far-right..

And what else you need to know today.

Biden: We can't take four more years of Trump US democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says that his country cannot takeanother four years with Donald Trump in office. He said Mr Trump's performancein the first election debate demonstrates the reasons why he should not be re-elected.

Members of far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys got a loud and clear message when President...