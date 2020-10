Nigerian protest group Revolution Now are demanding for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign on the country's 60th independence anniversary.

Protest group demand for president's resignation on Nigeria's 60th independence anniversary

Footage filmed on October 1 shows protesters gathering voicing their anger over a poor road network and lack of drinkable water, according to reports.