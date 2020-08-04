Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases continue to rise fast.
“InLiverpool, the number of cases is 268 per 100,000 population, so together weneed to act.
Working with council leaders and the mayors, I’m today extendingthese measures that have been in the North East since the start of this weekto the Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has addressed Parliament today in the hopes of having the government's emergency powers renewed. The move comes as the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, condemned the government's use of said powers during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they’ve treated the house with “contempt”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says we must balance people's "cherished freedom" and safety as it's the first duty of government to keep people safe. His comments come as he updates the House on coronavirus measures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new NHS Covid-19 app will “help people to protect themselves, to protect their loved ones and help protect the wider community”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Prime Minister has apologised after he failed to clarify new lockdownmeasures for large parts of the North East. Boris Johnson said he “misspoke”when he was asked to explain the new rules, which were announced on Monday andwill come into effect from midnight.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.