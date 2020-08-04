Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions

Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases continue to rise fast.

“InLiverpool, the number of cases is 268 per 100,000 population, so together weneed to act.

Working with council leaders and the mayors, I’m today extendingthese measures that have been in the North East since the start of this weekto the Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Hancock pushes for emergency powers to be renewed [Video]

Hancock pushes for emergency powers to be renewed

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has addressed Parliament today in the hopes of having the government's emergency powers renewed. The move comes as the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, condemned the government's use of said powers during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they’ve treated the house with “contempt”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

Covid-19: North East households mixing 'against law'

 The rate of coronavirus across the region is now over 100 cases per 100,000, Matt Hancock says.
BBC News
Hancock says we must balance freedom and safety [Video]

Hancock says we must balance freedom and safety

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says we must balance people's "cherished freedom" and safety as it's the first duty of government to keep people safe. His comments come as he updates the House on coronavirus measures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone [Video]

Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new NHS Covid-19 app will “help people to protect themselves, to protect their loved ones and help protect the wider community”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

Northeastern United States Northeastern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America

Boris Johnson apologises for lack of clarity over North East coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Boris Johnson apologises for lack of clarity over North East coronavirus restrictions

The Prime Minister has apologised after he failed to clarify new lockdownmeasures for large parts of the North East. Boris Johnson said he “misspoke”when he was asked to explain the new rules, which were announced on Monday andwill come into effect from midnight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
Isaias leaves trail of destruction in Northeast [Video]

Isaias leaves trail of destruction in Northeast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published
Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:03Published

North West England North West England One of nine official regions of England


Hartlepool Hartlepool Town in County Durham, England

Stricter Covid rules in Liverpool and north-east England

 Stricter measures will be introduced in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough
BBC News

Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Town in North Yorkshire, England


Tweets about this

victormasc

Viktor Lëiketivič 🥛🇮🇱 🇧🇷 PS🍊L🇬🇧 RT @LBCNews: Full story: New lockdown rules imposed on Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, Health Secretary Matt Hancock c… 2 hours ago

LBCNews

LBC News Full story: New lockdown rules imposed on Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, Health Secretary Mat… https://t.co/0yTRkmi69i 2 hours ago

LBC

LBC New lockdown rules imposed on Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, Health Secretary Matt Hancock co… https://t.co/1QALOzAFnA 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock: I am ‘rock solid’ behind new virus restrictions [Video]

Hancock: I am ‘rock solid’ behind new virus restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "rock solid" behind new coronavirus restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:49Published
Hancock defends NHS Test and Trace app availability [Video]

Hancock defends NHS Test and Trace app availability

Health Secretary Matt Hancock responds to people who are reporting not beingable to download the NHS Test and Trace app due to phone softwarerequirements.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Hancock announces childcare exemption for local lockdown areas [Video]

Hancock announces childcare exemption for local lockdown areas

Local lockdown restrictions in England will be eased to allow people to lookafter children or vulnerable adults from outside their household. HealthSecretary Matt Hancock acknowledged that such..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published