Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases continue to rise fast.

“InLiverpool, the number of cases is 268 per 100,000 population, so together weneed to act.

Working with council leaders and the mayors, I’m today extendingthese measures that have been in the North East since the start of this weekto the Liverpool city region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.