Disney to Cut 28,000 US Theme Park Jobs

Limited visitor capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the main cause of the layoffs.


Disney will lay off 28,000 theme park workers as the pandemic continues to ravage its business

Disney will lay off 28,000 theme park workers as Disneyland in California remains closed, and other...
