Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News



Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's successor has been named. Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's new leader after Abe announced his resignation due to deteriorating health. Suga used to be Abe's right.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago

20 Top Congress leaders write a letter to Cong President Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News



20 top leaders of the Congress party have written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seeking a discussion with her over the leadership issue over the internal crisis in the party. Union.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:00 Published on August 24, 2020