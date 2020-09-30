Global  
 

NFL Postpones Titans-Steelers Game Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s
NFL Postpones Titans-Steelers Game Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

NFL Postpones Titans-Steelers Game Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday of next week.


NFL postpones Titans-Steelers game after coronavirus outbreak

 The announcement marks the first schedule change of the season due to positive test results.
NFL postpones Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game after positive COVID-19 tests

 The Tennessee Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed after four players tested positive for COVID-19.
Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that three Tennessee Titans players and five team personnel members have tested positive for the virus.

Titans have 10 positive COVID-19 cases; game postponed [Video]

Titans have 10 positive COVID-19 cases; game postponed

The Tennessee Titans game was postponed following the news of 10 positive COVID-19 tests.

NFL Postpones Steelers-Titans Game Until Monday Or Tuesday [Video]

NFL Postpones Steelers-Titans Game Until Monday Or Tuesday

The NFL is now encountering their first postponement of the season due to the coronavirus; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or Tuesday [Video]

Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or Tuesday

The Steelers-Titans game set for Sunday is being postponed due to multiple Tennessee Titans’ players and staff members testing positive for Coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

