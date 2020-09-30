NFL Postpones Titans-Steelers Game Following Positive COVID-19 Tests
The NFL announced on Wednesday that the game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday of next week.
Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19On Tuesday, the NFL announced that three Tennessee Titans players and five team personnel members have tested positive for the virus.
Titans have 10 positive COVID-19 cases; game postponedThe Tennessee Titans game was postponed following the news of 10 positive COVID-19 tests.
NFL Postpones Steelers-Titans Game Until Monday Or TuesdayThe NFL is now encountering their first postponement of the season due to the coronavirus; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Steelers-Titans Game Being Postponed, Expected To Be Played Monday Or TuesdayThe Steelers-Titans game set for Sunday is being postponed due to multiple Tennessee Titans’ players and staff members testing positive for Coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.