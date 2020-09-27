Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007.
Lea Seydoux insists it was important to see Bond in love againLea Seydoux has teased that the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, will reveal a new romantic side to the iconic secret agent, declaring it a "modern" love story.
