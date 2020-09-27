Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film

Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Barbara Broccoli: No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film


ContactMusic - Published

Henry Cavill Still Wants to Play James Bond After Previous Screen Test Didn't Land Him Role

Henry Cavill still wants to be considered for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig. Daniel...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lea Seydoux insists it was important to see Bond in love again [Video]

Lea Seydoux insists it was important to see Bond in love again

Lea Seydoux has teased that the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, will reveal a new romantic side to the iconic secret agent, declaring it a "modern" love story.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
James Bond SPECTRE Film - Clip with Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra [Video]

James Bond SPECTRE Film - Clip with Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra

James Bond SPECTRE Film Clip - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra - 007 (Daniel Craig) gets close to Lucia Sciarra (Monica Bellucci) in SPECTRE (2015). Bellucci said: ”She doesn’t trust Bond because she..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 06:51Published
James Bond CASINO ROYALE Movie - Clip with Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen - The Poker Game [Video]

James Bond CASINO ROYALE Movie - Clip with Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen - The Poker Game

Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) takes measures to try and get Bond (Daniel Craig) out of the card game in CASINO ROYALE (2006). To make the poker game look realistic the cast were given lessons in how to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 05:21Published