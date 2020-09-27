Barbara Broccoli confirms 'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last Bond film

Lea Seydoux insists it was important to see Bond in love again



Lea Seydoux has teased that the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, will reveal a new romantic side to the iconic secret agent, declaring it a "modern" love story. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 hours ago

James Bond SPECTRE Film - Clip with Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra



James Bond SPECTRE Film Clip - Bond meets Lucia Sciarra - 007 (Daniel Craig) gets close to Lucia Sciarra (Monica Bellucci) in SPECTRE (2015). Bellucci said: ”She doesn’t trust Bond because she.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 06:51 Published 11 hours ago