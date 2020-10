Virtual home shopping and planning Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:07s - Published 6 minutes ago Virtual home shopping and planning 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TO LOOK FOR AHOME, IT CAN BE APRETTY TIME-CONSUMINGPROCESS.BUT THANKS TOTECHNOLOGY...THAT PROCESS ISGETTING EASIER.3 NEWS NOWREPORTERDANIELLE DAVISJOINS US WITHMORE ON HOW ONELOCAL REAL ESTATECOMPANY IS TAKINGTHAT SEARCH TOTHE VIRTUALWORLD.DANI...KELLER WILLIAMSHAS A NEW OFFICE...K-W ELITE.IT'S A STATE OF THEART...HYBRID...TECH POWEREDOFFICE.THEY SAY WHILEMOST COMPANIESWERE PLAYINGCATCH UPSWITCHING TO AVIRTUAL WORLD...THEIR NEW OFFICESWERE IN THE LASTSTAGES OF BEINGBUILT.WHEN YOU ADD INCUTTING EDGETECHNOLOGYWHEN SEARCHINGFOR A HOME, IT CANSAVE TIME, MONEYAND GET RID OFSOME OF THEHASSLES OFSETTING UPAPPOINTMENTS ANDDRIVING FROMPLACE TO PLACE.JEFF COHN, KWELITE "YOU DON'THAVE TO COME TOOUR SPACE TORECEIVE ALL OF THEBENEFITS OFWORKING WITH ARESIDENTIALAGENT, YOU CAN DOA LOT OF THEFUNCTIONS OFBUYING THEPROPERTY ORSELLING THEPROPERTY FROM ARESIDENTIAL AGENTVIRTUALLY OR INPERSON." ALL OFTHE OFFICES COMEEQUIPPED WITHVIRTUALCONFERENCEROOM CAPABILITIES.ALONG WITHRESIDENTIAL ANDCOMMERCIAL SPACEASSISTANCE, YOUCAN GET HELP WITHMORTGAGES,TITLES, INSURANCEPOLICIES ANDFINANCIALPLANNING.AND FOR THOSELOOKING TO BUILD AHOUSE, THEIRTECHNOLOGY HUBHAS THAT COVEREDAS WELL.JEFF COHN, KWELITE 5:30 - 5:58 "WECAN HELP CREATEAN ENTIRE VIRTUALWALK-THRU OF AHOME BEFORE IT ISEVEN BUILT.WE CAN TAKE THEIRBLUEPRINT ANDCREATE ALL DESIGNELEMENTS,FINISHES, FIXTURESAND EQUIPMENTINSIDE THIS VIRTUALRENDER.SOMEONE CANPHYSICALLY WALKINSIDE IN 6-D, YOUCAN LITERALLYLOOK UNDERCABINETS,COUNTER TOPS ANDEXPLORE THESPACE AS IF YOUARE ACTUALLY IN ITBEFORE YOU EVERSPEND THE MONEYDIGGING A HOLE ORCONSTRUCTING THEPROPERTY." ANDTHAT CUTTING EDGETECHNOLOGY ISAVAILABLE RIGHT ATYOUR FINGERTIPS.THEY CAN EVENHELP IF YOU WANTTO KNOW WHAT THEOUTSIDE OF THEHOUSE LOOKS LIKEOR WANT TO CHECKOUT THENEIGHBORHOODWITH VIRTUALDRONE FOOTAGE.IN THE NEWSROOM,DANIELLE DAVIS, 3NEWS NOW, THISMORNING.