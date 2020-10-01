At least 60 arrested in Hong Kong for protesting on China's National Day Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:13s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:13s - Published At least 60 arrested in Hong Kong for protesting on China's National Day At least 60 people were arrested on suspicion of unauthorised assembly on China's National Day in Hong Kong. 0

