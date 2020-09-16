Two Nursing Homes To Close

Mount Vernon in both Elizabeth and South Park will be closing their doors.



Related videos from verified sources Families ready to visit loved ones in Ohio's nursing homes



For Ohioans with loved ones living in nursing homes, change is on the way as Gov. Mike DeWine announced indoor visits can resume Oct. 12, in little more than two weeks. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:08 Published 6 days ago WSTM Report: Roommates die at Rome nursing home



Two roommates at The Grand in Rome both died of COVID-19 in April, before nursing homes put precautions in place to prevent spread of the virus. Credit: WKTV Published 2 weeks ago US needs 200 million COVID-19 tests monthly to contain outbreaks while returning normal activity



By January, the US could reach nearly 200 million tests monthly. And more growth is possible, experts say in a new report released Wednesday (September 9) by the Rockefeller Foundation and the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago