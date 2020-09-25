Khan urges Government to tackle inequalities leading to minority Covid-19 deaths
Black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 than whitepeople, a new study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has found.
Mr Khanis urging the Government to tackle the inequalities which have led toLondoners experiencing a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 after theindependent report highlighted the uneven effect of the pandemic in relationto factors such as ethnicity and gender.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person".
Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded to a question about police practices during a statement outside New Scotland Yard. It comes after a police officer was shot dead by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have observed a minute's silence for the police officer who was tragically killed in Croydon whilst on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Many nurses caring for COVID-19 patients are suffering burn-out or psychological distress, and many have faced abuse or discrimination outside of work, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said. Olivia Chan reports.
An exhibition of early works by Damien Hirst, including a shark in formaldehyde and a 20ft bronze sculpture, has gone on display in London.
The retrospective, titled End Of A Century, features more than 50 artworks spanning the 55-year-old's formative years as a student in the 1980s to his work as a leading contemporary artist during the 1990s. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London on Thursday evening, ahead of talks with Sir David Frost on post-Brexit trade between the UK and European Union on Friday. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn