Khan urges Government to tackle inequalities leading to minority Covid-19 deaths

Khan urges Government to tackle inequalities leading to minority Covid-19 deaths

Black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 than whitepeople, a new study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has found.

Mr Khanis urging the Government to tackle the inequalities which have led toLondoners experiencing a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 after theindependent report highlighted the uneven effect of the pandemic in relationto factors such as ethnicity and gender.


