TransUnion Acquires Tru Optik To Bolster Connected Identity Matching

TransUnion will continue its expansion from providing consumer financial profiles into powering advertising transactions with audience data, by fully acquiring Tru Optik.

Tru Optik is a data marketplace and management platform that includes the behavior of more than 80 million homes on connected TV, streaming audio and gaming.

Deal terms were not immediately disclosed.

TransUnion already made an investment in Tru Optik in April 2019.

At the time, in this video interview we are republishing today, Tru Optik CEO Andre Swanston said data security issues had been at the forefront.

"TransUnion seemed to care more about than probably anybody that we’ve talked to in the industry," Swanston said.

"A lot of the diligence process was around privacy policies and data security." In its announcement today, TransUnion says: "Combining both companies' collective data sets, analytic capabilities and market connectivity, TransUnion and Tru Optik will be able to more precisely — and with greater scale — match individuals and households across the physical and digital worlds." The deal is the latest example of M&A activity converging on the two trends of streaming media and audience identity resolution.