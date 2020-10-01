Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules

Global  
 

The election debate commission is considering allowing moderators to cut off speakers' mics in the next debate.

The news was released by the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source.

The debate commission wants to avoid a repeat of the chaotic clash on Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Business Insider reports that Trump made 75% of the interruptions, 71 times in 90 minutes.

The commission said Wednesday that it was considering "additional structure" for upcoming debates, "to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues."


