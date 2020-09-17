Jobless Claims Continue to Hold Above 800,000 a Week

Jobless claims continue to hold above 800,000 as companies scale back their ranks amid pandemic-induced economic uncertainty.

Initial jobless claims reached 870,000 last week, slightly above the 866,000 tally from the prior...

In a sign of continued weakness in the labor market, the Labor Department released a report on...

Initial unemployment claims have fallen to 8,679 over the week. That’s down from 8,848 during the...