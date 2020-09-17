|
Jobless Claims Continue to Hold Above 800,000 a Week
Video Credit: The Street
- Duration: 02:46s - Published
Jobless Claims Continue to Hold Above 800,000 a Week
Jobless claims continue to hold above 800,000 as companies scale back their ranks amid pandemic-induced economic uncertainty.
