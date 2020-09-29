Galaxies Found Trapped in Cosmic ‘Spider’s Web’ of a Supermassive Black Hole

Galaxies found trapped in the web of a supermassive black hole



Galaxies found trapped in the web of a supermassive black hole Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago

Astronomers find galaxies trapped in web of supermassive black hole



Astronomers have found six galaxies lying around a supermassive black holewhen the universe was less than a billion years old. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 7 hours ago