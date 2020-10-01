Global  
 

Need2Know: Las Vegas Mass Shooting Payout, Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings, Brexit Fallout

Need2Know: Las Vegas Mass Shooting Payout, Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recordings, Brexit Fallout
These are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Mayor Goodman remembers 1 October [Video]

Mayor Goodman remembers 1 October

The first event to take place today begins in about an hour. Thanks to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds are expected to attend a Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony.

Eye On The Day 10/1 [Video]

Eye On The Day 10/1

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Possible changes to next presidential debates, Kentucky’s attorney general to release Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings by Friday, and Moderna..

'No Amount Of Money's Gonna Fix It': Judge Approves $800M Las Vegas Shooting Settlement [Video]

'No Amount Of Money's Gonna Fix It': Judge Approves $800M Las Vegas Shooting Settlement

A judge Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement in a lawsuit against MGM International Resorts over the 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival — just one day before the third..

