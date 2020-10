Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the Centre is working on plans to procure...

Chris Mattmann My last trip to Chavez Ravine last year in July while simultaneously my wife and son were in NYC at a Yankees game… https://t.co/qLPxlWSqik 2 hours ago

Chris Mattmann RT @chrismattmann : My last trip to Chavez Ravine last year in July while simultaneously my wife and son were in NYC at a Yankees game celeb… 1 hour ago

Robin L @RonJohnsonWI was celebrating the 4th of July in Russia in 2018 Add him to the list of #RussianAssets https://t.co/TMriZTH1fO 1 hour ago

Molly Brown @MarkJacob16 @UppityWomanBlog I hate Ron Johnson. He is a traitor who spent July 4, 2018 in Russia instead of celeb… https://t.co/CqJek2jIZ2 15 minutes ago