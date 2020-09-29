Macron, Putin and Trump call for immediate Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
French, Russian and US presidents issue a joint statement urging the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to the negotiating table
Macron meets exiled Belarus opposition leaderFrench President Emmanuel Macron became on Tuesday the highest-profile Western leader to visit the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, pledging European support for the country's people. Olivia Chan reports.
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalateDeath toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.
Azeri president: Armenia must quit KarabakhAzerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday (September 30) that peace can only be achieved if Armenian forces leave the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-KarabakhAzerbaijan and Armenia are accusing each other of firing deep into each other’s territory, as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues for a fourth day.
