Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macron, Putin and Trump call for immediate Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Macron, Putin and Trump call for immediate Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Macron, Putin and Trump call for immediate Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

French, Russian and US presidents issue a joint statement urging the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to the negotiating table


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

Macron Criticises Turkey's 'Warlike' Rhetoric on Nagorno-Karabakh

 PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Turkey's "warlike" rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer... ......
WorldNews

Belarus: France's Macron calls for 'peaceful transition' amid protests

 The French president promises to help mediate in the country following weeks of political unrest.
BBC News
Macron meets exiled Belarus opposition leader [Video]

Macron meets exiled Belarus opposition leader

French President Emmanuel Macron became on Tuesday the highest-profile Western leader to visit the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, pledging European support for the country's people. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Alexei Navalny blames Vladimir Putin for poisoning him

 Germany says Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a Novichok agent but the Kremlin denies any involvement.
BBC News

Tuesday’s Debate Made Clear the Gravest Threat to the Election: The President Himself

 President Trump’s unwillingness to say he would abide by the result, and his disinformation campaign about election fraud went beyond anything President..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by British lawmaker; here's why

 Joe Biden is also in the race for winning the Nobel Peace Prize after Labour Party member of the U.K. Parliament Chris Bryant nominated the Democrat Presidential..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Proud Boys "emboldened" by Trump's language, ex-member says

 "They feel like they are the guardians to make America great again," a former Proud Boys member says.
CBS News

President Trump attempts to clarify his “stand back and stand by” statement

 President Trump may have emboldened the Proud Boys with his debate comments. The president is now saying he doesn't know "who" the Proud Boys are. Jeff Pegues..
CBS News

Federal court rebuffs Trump effort to move up census deadlines

 The Trump administration asked the 9th Circuit to lift a lower court order that blocked it from proceeding with an accelerated deadline for completion of census..
CBS News

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Russia offers to host Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks

 The offer comes as Azerbaijan vows to fight for full control of the disputed Armenian-majority area.
BBC News

Armenia, Azerbaijan fight for 4th day over separatist region

 YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight..
WorldNews
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate

Death toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh [Video]

Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday (September 30) that peace can only be achieved if Armenian forces leave the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan and Armenia are accusing each other of firing deep into each other’s territory, as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues for a fourth day.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:04Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

ConservativeGM

Kitty D 🇺🇸 RT @ANCA_DC: BREAKING: Reports that Presidents Trump, Putin, and Macron are calling for "immediate cessation of hostilities" in/around #Art… 6 minutes ago

familydisaster

32m 1mgk 7mUS 205USk 6hrs watch Fluorite RT @EndGameWW3: Trump, Putin, Macron call for Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease hostilities https://t.co/qhlElFq98y 8 minutes ago

Dr_MustafaYetim

Mustafa Yetim RT @HibaNasr: Joint statement for #Trump, #Putin & #Macron on #nagornokarabach : *We condemn in the strongest terms the escalation of viol… 12 minutes ago

e_de_gonneville

Etienne de GONNEVILLE President Macron 🇨🇵, President Trump 🇺🇸 & President Putin 🇷🇺 call for immediate cessation of hostilities in… https://t.co/szTXK6O2iU 14 minutes ago

thepandorasboxt

Bir şey yapmalı ! RT @EUwatchers: Trump, Putin, Macron call for Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease hostilities The leaders of France, Russia and the U.S. on Thu… 16 minutes ago

Ziya_Meral

Ziya Meral RT @HenryJFoy: Putin, Trump & Macron issue joint statement "to condemn in the strongest terms the escalation of violence taking place on th… 17 minutes ago

Ideetje9

Inge Douma RT @POLITICOEurope: Macron, Putin & Trump put out a joint statement, calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease fighting in the disputed te… 17 minutes ago

Leeblev50045868

[email protected] RT @realTuckFrumper: Trump, Putin, Macron call for Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease hostilities https://t.co/E7QIokz6uO 18 minutes ago