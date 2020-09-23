Starmer calls for 'rapid review' of local lockdown strategy

On the first day of Black History Month Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes a tour of the Black History Month exhibition at the Museum of London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to fix the 'test, trace and isolate' adding that they don't have a clear strategy to tackle covid.
Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour "would have bankrupted the country" after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: "One of the major problems, as we've seen in the last 24 hours,is widespread confusion about the local restrictions and I don't just mean thePrime Minister not knowing his own rules – having sat opposite the PrimeMinister at PMQs every week that didn't come as a surprise to me."Let me quoteto him the Conservative council leader in Bolton, a Conservative leader. Hesaid this about the Government's handling of restrictions: 'it's breedingresentment, it's become too complex, too complicated, people feel very letdown and very frustrated and very forgotten'.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the nation this evening in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new coronavirus restrictions. The opposition leader said the second wave was 'not an act of God but a failure of government'.