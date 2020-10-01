Global  
 

Hathras case twist: UP top cop claims girl not raped; bid to stir caste tension

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Hathras case twist: UP top cop claims girl not raped; bid to stir caste tension

Hathras case twist: UP top cop claims girl not raped; bid to stir caste tension

As outrage mounts over the alleged gangrape of a Dalit girl in Hathras, now the Uttar Pradesh ADG has said that forensic reports show that she was not raped and died of a neck injury.

So is the Uttar radish police merely stating facts or this a cover-up in the face of massive anger over the incident.

Former UP DGP Vikram Singh sand Sunita Aron speak to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue.


Hathras case: UP police should have been more sensitive, says BJP MP Kirit Solanki

 UP Police needed to be "more sensitive and responsible" as their actions triggered anger among people following the cremation of the Hathras Dalit woman in dead..
IndiaTimes
‘Hathras girl wasn’t raped; bid to stir caste tension’: UP ADG Prashant Kumar [Video]

‘Hathras girl wasn’t raped; bid to stir caste tension’: UP ADG Prashant Kumar

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped. Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it. "The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape," Kumar said. "Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only,” he said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi arrested by police under Sec 188 IPC [Video]

Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi arrested by police under Sec 188 IPC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by police on his way to Hathras at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today. He has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped..

Credit: ANI
Hathras shocker: Former UP DGP Vikram Singh lists glaring lapses by police [Video]

Hathras shocker: Former UP DGP Vikram Singh lists glaring lapses by police

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police over lapses in handling the Hathras case. He said that there were glaring lapses by the policemen and listed four lapses..

Credit: HT Digital Content
'FSL report found no semen in victim's body,' says ADG Prashant Kumar on Hathras case [Video]

'FSL report found no semen in victim's body,' says ADG Prashant Kumar on Hathras case

UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Hathras case informed that according to FSL report no semen was found in victim's body. He said, "Post-mortem report says..

Credit: ANI