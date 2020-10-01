Hathras case twist: UP top cop claims girl not raped; bid to stir caste tension

As outrage mounts over the alleged gangrape of a Dalit girl in Hathras, now the Uttar Pradesh ADG has said that forensic reports show that she was not raped and died of a neck injury.

So is the Uttar radish police merely stating facts or this a cover-up in the face of massive anger over the incident.

Former UP DGP Vikram Singh sand Sunita Aron speak to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue.