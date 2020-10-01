Hathras case twist: UP top cop claims girl not raped; bid to stir caste tension

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped. Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it. "The report of the FSL has also come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape," Kumar said. "Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only,” he said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:40Published
Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as multiple opponents fight for the seat of ‘king of Mirzapur’. Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya not only wants to rule Mirzapur but also exact revenge. The first season ended on a cliffhanger with his brother and wife dead and he badly injured. “He feels responsible for all the deaths,” the actor says, “And after being all brawn in the first season, he has started using his brain finally.” Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya. His criminal empire is affected as Guddu and Bablu Pandit enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent sees the two brothers as a threat to his authority. Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. Mirzapur 2 releases on October 23.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:49Published
American Activist Martin Luther King, Jr paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 10th death anniversary in 1958. The American activist paid homage to India’s ‘father of the nation’ through the pages of the Hindustan Times. From HT Archives, we bring you the column that King wrote in 1958. Watch the video to know more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44Published
The demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 changed the course of India’s history. As the CBI special court acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti among others, top lawyer Yug Mohit Chaudhry looks at the larger implication of the verdict. Why is it that CBI failed to get any evidence after 28 years? Watch the latest episode of On The Record with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:53Published
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by police on his way to Hathras at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today. He has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped..
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police over lapses in handling the Hathras case. He said that there were glaring lapses by the policemen and listed four lapses..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:34Published