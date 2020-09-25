Harry tells of racial awakening as he celebrates Black History Month with Meghan

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about his awakening to race issues and theproblems faced by minority communities who live in a world “created by whitepeople for white people”.

Harry said his comments were not about “pointing thefinger, it is not about blame” but were “about learning” as he celebrated thestart of Black History Month (BHM) in the UK with wife Meghan.

The duke andduchess were interviewed from their Californian home by the Evening Standardand the couple have joined forces with the newspaper to reveal their list ofBHM next gen trailblazers – recognised for challenging prejudice and theirpositive contribution to British society.