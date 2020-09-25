Harry tells of racial awakening as he celebrates Black History Month with Meghan

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about his awakening to race issues and theproblems faced by minority communities who live in a world “created by whitepeople for white people”.
Harry said his comments were not about “pointing thefinger, it is not about blame” but were “about learning” as he celebrated thestart of Black History Month (BHM) in the UK with wife Meghan.
The duke andduchess were interviewed from their Californian home by the Evening Standardand the couple have joined forces with the newspaper to reveal their list ofBHM next gen trailblazers – recognised for challenging prejudice and theirpositive contribution to British society.
The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father. Meghan, 39, is suing thenewspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) for alleged misuse ofprivate information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement ofcopyright in relation to the publication of parts of a handwritten letter sentto Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.
On the first day of Black History Month Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes a tour of the Black History Month exhibition at the Museum of London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Some of the nation’s landmark red postboxes have been painted black to honourblack Britons past and present, including Sir Lenny Henry and nursing pioneerMary Seacole. Royal Mail said four postboxes – in London, Glasgow, Cardiff andBelfast – have been painted black with gold trim as part of Black HistoryMonth in October.
As Harry and Meghan continue to be political in their statements in the US ahead of the election, Eric Schiffer, a reputation and brand consultant in California, warned they risked putting off 40% of..