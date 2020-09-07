Global  
 

Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane

Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane

Responding to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho’s request that players, notablyHarry Kane, are not overplayed, Southgate said he hoped the situation wouldwork both ways.


Gareth Southgate responds to Jose Mourinho comments about playing Harry Kane for England and injury concerns

Gareth Southgate insists the need to control Harry Kane’s playing time ‘works both ways’...
talkSPORT - Published


