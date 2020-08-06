Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Huge fire kills 13 at tourist attraction on China's National Day

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Huge fire kills 13 at tourist attraction on China's National Day

Huge fire kills 13 at tourist attraction on China's National Day

A huge fire broke out at a tourist attraction on the National Day of People's Republic of China, killing 13 people.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

California plane passenger captures blanket of wildfire smoke from '30,000 feet' [Video]

California plane passenger captures blanket of wildfire smoke from '30,000 feet'

A passenger flying over Sierra National Forest, California captured a huge blanket of smoke from an apparent height of 30,000 feet. The footage filmed on September 8 shows huge plumes of smoke cloud..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published
U.S., China conducting multiple military exercises near Taiwan [Video]

U.S., China conducting multiple military exercises near Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The U.S. and China have conducted numerous exercises in the Pacific over the past few weeks, stoking fears of a looming confrontation over Taiwan. Over the last three weeks, China..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:16Published
RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News [Video]

RBI: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 3.3% | Oneindia News

The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at four per cent after the meeting of its six-member Monetary Policy Committee. The reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.3 per cent. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published