Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina and David virtually visit Izzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout Bar where they're doing pink hair styles to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The color pink is meant to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection of...

It's time to think pink again as Breast Cancer Awareness Month returns with a tempting line-up of...

Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month which begins on Thursday, three NI women tell Marie Foy how...