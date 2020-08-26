Camila Cabello shuts down Shawn Mendes split rumours with gushing post

Shawn Mendes set to release new album 'Wonder' in December



Shawn Mendes is to drop his fourth studio album, 'Wonder', on December 4th, and he will release the titular single on Friday (02.10.20). Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:44 Published 5 hours ago

Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend as long-distance romance begins



Riverdale star Camila Mendes and photographer Grayson Vaughan have made their romance Instagram official. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on September 4, 2020