Grossman, the co-founder of the famed Grossman Burn Center, posted $2 million bail and was released just after midnight.



Related videos from verified sources 2 Young Brothers Killed In Westlake Village Hit-And-Run



Rebecca Grossman, 57, was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter and is being held on $2 million bail. A white Mercedes with front-end damage was towed away about a half-mile from where the.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:01 Published 17 hours ago 2nd Boy Dies After Being Struck By Car In Westlake Village



A 57-year-old woman has been arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter. Tina Patel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:17 Published 21 hours ago Boy Killed, Second Injured By Suspected Street Racer In Westlake Village



One boy was killed and a second boy was injured Tuesday night in Westlake Village after they were struck by a car suspected of street racing. Tina Patel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:52 Published 1 day ago