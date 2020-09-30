Global
Pompeo Denied Visit With Pope
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:11s - Published
2 minutes ago
Pope Francis rejected a visit from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Pope Francis refused to meet Pompeo during a visit to Italy because he feared the Trump campaign would use him as a tool in the election
After the apparent snub, Secretary of State Pompeo attacked the Pope and the Vatican's plan to renew...
Business Insider - Published
6 hours ago
Vatican denies Pompeo audience with pope, accuses him of playing politics
The Vatican announced Wednesday that they had denied U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s request...
FOXNews.com - Published
20 hours ago
Pompeo calls for pope to show 'courage' over China
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revived a spat with the Vatican today during a visit to Rome, a...
WorldNews - Published
1 day ago
