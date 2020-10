Delivery Man Startled by Halloween Decoration

Occurred on September 28, 2020 / Glendale, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: "Amazon delivery driver gets scared with front porch Halloween decorations.

He is staring at our prop, when she jumps up and scares him.

He jumped and got a good scare, laughed, and walked away saying, 'Iโ€™m too old for this.'"