J-K to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with 'Back to Village 3' program
Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with 'Back to Village 3' program.
The program aimed at reinvigorating village Panchayats and helping them with development in the rural areas of the state via the use of local participation."We have decided to mark Gandhi ji's birth anniversary on October 2 with the 3rd 'Back to Village' program aimed at reinvigorating village Panchayats and helping with development in the rural areas of the state via local participation," Lieutenant Governor of J-K, Manoj Sinha said.
"Before starting this program, we have already driven a campaign to clear all the blockages of any benefits, which were due to the locals, arising from various social security schemes," Manoj Sinha added.
American Activist Martin Luther King, Jr paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 10th death anniversary in 1958. The American activist paid homage to India’s ‘father of the nation’ through the pages of the Hindustan Times. From HT Archives, we bring you the column that King wrote in 1958. Watch the video to know more.
The Lieutenant Governor of J-K, Manoj Sinha visited the family of late advocate Babar Qadri, who was recently killed by unidentified gunmen at his home in Srinagar. The Governor spoke to Babar's father, Mohammad Yaseen Qadri, his brother Zafar Qadri and expressed his condolences and assured them support from the government."The incident was really unfortunate. I went to his home to meet the family and to give my condolence. We have also instructed the police to look into the matter immediately and take actions as soon as possible, because incidents like these require immediate action. I hope that something will come out of the enquiry soon," said Manoj Sinha to ANI. Qadri was shot dead from point blank range by unidentified gunmen at his home on September 24.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Police Premier League (PPL) T-20 cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Director General of Police (DGP) of J-K, Dilbag Singh was also present in the event. 16 teams from Srinagar are participating in the tournament. "16 teams from Srinagar are participating in it. We want youth and children to have some relaxed and healthy moments," DGP said.