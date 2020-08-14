J-K to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with 'Back to Village 3' program

Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with 'Back to Village 3' program.

The program aimed at reinvigorating village Panchayats and helping them with development in the rural areas of the state via the use of local participation."We have decided to mark Gandhi ji's birth anniversary on October 2 with the 3rd 'Back to Village' program aimed at reinvigorating village Panchayats and helping with development in the rural areas of the state via local participation," Lieutenant Governor of J-K, Manoj Sinha said.

"Before starting this program, we have already driven a campaign to clear all the blockages of any benefits, which were due to the locals, arising from various social security schemes," Manoj Sinha added.