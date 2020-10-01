Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Google To Pay Publishers For Reliable News Feed
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Google To Pay Publishers For Reliable News Feed
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
3 minutes ago
Google To Pay Publishers For Reliable News Feed
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Google will pay publishers to curate a reliable news feed
Today, Google announced plans to invest $1 billion in partnerships with news publishers. With that...
engadget - Published
2 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
California
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Google
Tennessee
Pittsburgh
Mark Zuckerberg
National Football League
Microsoft
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Chrissy Teigen
John Legend
Hathras
Coronavirus Vaccine
Dragic
Jobless Claims
WORTH WATCHING
Proud Boys Celebrate on Social Media After Trump Tells Them to ‘Stand By’
California winery owner loses 'dream castle' to fire
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump
Google Maps to Roll out Feature Indicating COVID-19 Infection Rates in Local Areas