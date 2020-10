Diocese Of Rockville Centre Files For Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:04s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:04s - Published Diocese Of Rockville Centre Files For Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits The Diocese of Rockville Centre filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday. It is now the largest Roman Catholic diocese in the country to declare bankruptcy in order to protect itself from a wave of lawsuits filed over past sexual abuse by clergy members. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this