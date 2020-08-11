Global  
 

FPL gameweek 4 tips: Foxes' Castagne in demand

A high-scoring start to the Premier League season has meant headaches fordefences – but FPL managers still have options at that end of the field.Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne and Aston Villa pair Ezri Konsa andTyrone Mings feature prominently in gameweek four's recommendations.


Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being tipped for selection.

With both Manchester United and Manchester City returning from their gameweekone blanks, the focus is on the returning stars ahead of GW2. To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has developed a Transfer Scoremetric, with a player’s form accounting for 50 per cent of the rating and therest determined by cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating.

As the FPL season goes live for 2020/21, we take a look at which playersperformed best last season. From Teemu Pukki's blistering start to JamieVardy's purple patch, there were plenty of points on offer from surpriseassets.

The Fantasy Premier League has named a new winner for the 2019/20 season afterthe original was disqualified for a breach of the game’s terms and conditions.Josh Bull, a researcher in mathematical oncology at Oxford University, hasreplaced Bulgarian fantasy football manager Aleksandar Antonov two weeks afterthe end of the season.

Premier League: All fixtures available for live viewing until end of October

 All Premier League fixtures will be available to watch live until the end of October, with some costing £14.95 per game on pay-per-view basis.
BBC News

Exeter name strong side for semi-final against Bath

 Team news as Exeter Chiefs host Bath in Saturday's Premiership semi-final tie at Sandy Park (16:30 BST).
BBC News

Premier League brings in pay-per-view option for some televised games

 All Premier League fixtures will be available to watch live until the end of October with some costing £14.95 per game on pay-per-view basis.
BBC News

Launchbury & Willis return as Wasps face Bristol in Premiership semis

 Team news as Wasps host Bristol Bears in Saturday's Premiership semi-final tie at Ricoh Arena (13:30 BST).
BBC News

Mesut Ozil left out of Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League squad

 Arsenal’s out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil has been left out of their Europa League squad for the 2020-21 campaign, giving rise to media speculation that he..
WorldNews

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp [Video]

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and JackGrealish, with a brace, also got on the scoresheet for Villa. The hosts, wholed 4-1 at half-time, did not look back after going 1-0 up through Watkins inthe fourth minute as they punished an error by Reds goalkeeper Adrian.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

'It looked like we lost the plot' - Klopp on Liverpool's humbling by Villa

 Liverpool created the "wrong type" of history and looked like they "lost the plot" as they lost 7-2 to Aston Villa, says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp reacts to 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa

 Liverpool created the "wrong type" of history and looked like they "lost the plot" as they lost 7-2 to Aston Villa, says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool: Ollie Watkins hat-trick as champions stunned

 Aston Villa deservedly stun champions Liverpool with one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history.
BBC News

Villa score seven to embarrass champions Liverpool

 Aston Villa deservedly stun champions Liverpool with one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history.
BBC News

Arsenal face Dundalk in Europa League - see the full group draw

 Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Europa League group stage.
BBC News

Europa League draw: Arsenal drawn against Dundalk, Celtic face AC Milan

 Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Europa League group stage.
BBC News

Premiership: Bristol Bears stay in play-off hunt with 40-3 win over Leicester

 Bristol move level on points with fourth-placed Sale and leave themselves in play-off contention after a bonus-point victory against Leicester.
BBC News
Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss [Video]

Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to shock one of the pre-season titlefavourites and claim top spot in the Premier League. City boss Pep Guardiolafelt his side allowed Leicester to frustrate them.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

