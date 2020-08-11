FPL gameweek 4 tips: Foxes' Castagne in demand

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being tipped for selection.
With both Manchester United and Manchester City returning from their gameweekone blanks, the focus is on the returning stars ahead of GW2. To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has developed a Transfer Scoremetric, with a player’s form accounting for 50 per cent of the rating and therest determined by cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating.
As the FPL season goes live for 2020/21, we take a look at which playersperformed best last season. From Teemu Pukki's blistering start to JamieVardy's purple patch, there were plenty of points on offer from surpriseassets.
The Fantasy Premier League has named a new winner for the 2019/20 season afterthe original was disqualified for a breach of the game’s terms and conditions.Josh Bull, a researcher in mathematical oncology at Oxford University, hasreplaced Bulgarian fantasy football manager Aleksandar Antonov two weeks afterthe end of the season.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and JackGrealish, with a brace, also got on the scoresheet for Villa. The hosts, wholed 4-1 at half-time, did not look back after going 1-0 up through Watkins inthe fourth minute as they punished an error by Reds goalkeeper Adrian.
Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to shock one of the pre-season titlefavourites and claim top spot in the Premier League. City boss Pep Guardiolafelt his side allowed Leicester to frustrate them.
