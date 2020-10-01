Global  
 

Park Slope Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Park Slope Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

Park Slope Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

A coalition of local businesses is busy decking the neighborhood in pink ribbons, marking the start of breast cancer awareness month.


