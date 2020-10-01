Park Slope Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

A coalition of local businesses is busy decking the neighborhood in pink ribbons, marking the start of breast cancer awareness month.



Related videos from verified sources Pink Hair For Breast Cancer Awareness Month



Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina and David virtually visit Izzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout Bar where they're doing pink hair styles to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 06:43 Published 1 hour ago Pittsburgh Skyline Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month



The Pittsburgh skyline has turned pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:16 Published 1 hour ago October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month



October is the month dedicated to awareness and prevention of Breast Cancer. In past years you would likely see marathon running and pink ribbons. Here's how we can help this year, from Treepple Health.. Credit: Treepple Duration: 01:02 Published 2 hours ago