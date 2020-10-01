Not Tired of Winning @MadMoneyOnCNBC @CNBC Reprehensible ideologue Shepard Smith with an all out attack on @realDonaldTrump as our Presi… https://t.co/ZFjCYsmw65 4 days ago

Sohali Shep Smith on @CNN Talking about himself while @POTUS returns to @WhiteHouse . Laughable. 4 days ago

jackneworth Shep Smith returns to news with a Epic close Down reaction of Trumps De... https://t.co/iywLZPOOri via @YouTube 1 week ago

Brian Johnson Something to be thankful for: The best NEWS person in the business is BACK! Shepard Smith returns on @CNBC with… https://t.co/0V67lCLYH5 1 week ago

Mary Kay Shepard Smith Returns to TV With Grim Assessment of Trump’s Debate Performance https://t.co/RyOyB3eix8 via @Yahoo… https://t.co/UqUHoKoNWd 1 week ago

(((Judy..Wear a mask or stay Home.I wear mine ))) I enjoyed his new show where he's free to report the facts rather than BS. CONGRATULATIONS. Shep ..Good Job! https://t.co/Gf6o2zE3qQ 1 week ago

trumpisababy Shep Smith returns to news with a Epic close Down reaction to Trump https://t.co/3R7T7iDaza via @YouTube 1 week ago