Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA, EU diverge on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published
FDA, EU diverge on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

FDA, EU diverge on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration widened its probe into a serious illness linked to halted clinical trials for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, sources told Reuters, while in Europe the vaccine approval process has been put on the fast track.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill [Video]

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

If bill becomes law, UK has power to disregard part of withdrawal treaty dealing with Northern Ireland trade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 08:55Published
EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit [Video]

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published
Belgian city of Leuven recognised as 'innovation hub' with EU award [Video]

Belgian city of Leuven recognised as 'innovation hub' with EU award

While the EU has praised Leuven's model of governance, the city's mayor has said that getting citizens and stakeholders to actively participate is easier in a city of 100,000 people.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:48Published

Bradford MP Naz Shah gets apology for 'horrendous' Leave.EU post

 Naz Shah faced death threats and abuse following a libellous post by the Leave.EU group.
BBC News

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on September 27, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, September 27, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Gottlieb warns of "very dangerous season" for coronavirus as cases rise

 The former FDA commissioner says the number of infections remains high heading into the fall and winter.
CBS News

This week on "Face the Nation," September 27, 2020

 Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Serum Institute CEO lauds PM Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccine vision day after challenging Centre on pandemic response

 It is to be noted that the Serum Institute of India is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford..
DNA

Can Centre procure Rs 80,000 crore to buy, distribute COVID-19 vaccine across India? SII CEO Adar Poonawalla asks

 On September 16, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for..
DNA

Oxford vaccine's trial to start at Mumbai's KEM Hospital

 The government-run KEM Hospital here on Saturday will administer, as part of human trial, Oxford University's Covishield vaccine for coronavirus to three..
IndiaTimes
AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in EU deal [Video]

AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in EU deal

European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi, an EU official told Reuters. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Titans Vs. Steelers Pushed Until After Week 4 After 2 More Positive COVID-19 Tests

 Tennessee and Pittsburgh will NOT be playing in Week 4 ... after one additional player and team staffer in the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19...
TMZ.com
Gavin Williamson: Lifetime Skills Guarantee will be backbone of Covid recovery [Video]

Gavin Williamson: Lifetime Skills Guarantee will be backbone of Covid recovery

Gavin Williamson has confirmed the Government will publish a White Paper laterthis year “to take a holistic look at post-16 education and training”.Explaining the proposals, Mr Williamson told MPs: “We will introduce aLifetime Skills Guarantee that will help people retrain and upskill. This willbe the backbone of our Covid recovery and will enable us to come back strongerand build back better.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans game after another Tennessee player tests positive for COVID-19

 Another Tennessee player has coronavirus, so league will reschedule game with Pittsburgh for later this season.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

US health secretary says AstraZeneca trial in United States remains on hold - CNBC

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that the US trial of AstraZeneca...
IndiaTimes - Published

Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trial

Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trial AstraZeneca is still waiting for the U.S. drug regulator to approve the restart of the clinical trial...
WorldNews - Published

FDA to widen US safety inquiry into AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, sources say

The US regulator has broadened its investigation of a serious illness in AstraZeneca's COVID-19...
The Age - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

J&J launches final study of COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

J&J launches final study of COVID-19 vaccine

The drug giant said it would begin a stage three trial of a single-shot vaccine, which could prove easier to administer than rivals that require two inoculations. This report produced by Zachary..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:09Published
Coronavirus Vaccine Unlikely To Be Ready Before Election Day, Report Says [Video]

Coronavirus Vaccine Unlikely To Be Ready Before Election Day, Report Says

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:24Published
In-Depth: FDA considers EUA for vaccine [Video]

In-Depth: FDA considers EUA for vaccine

Top officials at the FDA are now floating the idea of using an EUA to speed up distribution of a vaccine against COVID-19. Critics contend it would be a dangerous move.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:09Published