FDA, EU diverge on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Gavin Williamson: Lifetime Skills Guarantee will be backbone of Covid recovery



Gavin Williamson has confirmed the Government will publish a White Paper laterthis year “to take a holistic look at post-16 education and training”.Explaining the proposals, Mr Williamson told MPs: “We will introduce aLifetime Skills Guarantee that will help people retrain and upskill. This willbe the backbone of our Covid recovery and will enable us to come back strongerand build back better.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on October 1, 1234