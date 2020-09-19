FDA, EU diverge on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration widened its probe into a serious illness linked to halted clinical trials for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, sources told Reuters, while in Europe the vaccine approval process has been put on the fast track.
Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.
European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi, an EU official told Reuters. Ciara Lee reports
Gavin Williamson has confirmed the Government will publish a White Paper laterthis year “to take a holistic look at post-16 education and training”.Explaining the proposals, Mr Williamson told MPs: “We will introduce aLifetime Skills Guarantee that will help people retrain and upskill. This willbe the backbone of our Covid recovery and will enable us to come back strongerand build back better.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published