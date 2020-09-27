Pa. Health Dept. Announces 1,156 New Coronavirus Cases, Pushing Statewide Total Over 160,000

Global  
 

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:19s - Published
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,156 new cases of Coronavirus Wednesday and 18 additional deaths.


