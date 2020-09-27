|
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 1,156 New Coronavirus Cases, Pushing Statewide Total Over 160,000
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 1,156 New Coronavirus Cases, Pushing Statewide Total Over 160,000
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,156 new cases of Coronavirus Wednesday and 18 additional deaths.
|
|
|
|
