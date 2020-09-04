Milwaukee violence prevention

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:40s - Published 3 minutes ago

With violent crimes continued to rise in Milwaukee, the office for violence prevention addressed this issue at an already planned presentation with the city's public safety and health committee on Thursday.

FOLLOWING THE VIOLENT DAY INMILWAUKEE -- CITY LEADERS FINDTHEMSELVES IN A FAMILIARPOSTION... CONDEMING THEVIOLENCE..

AND TRYING TOFIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO ABOUTIT.

MARY JO OLA IS LIVEDOWNTOWN WITH WHAT THEY HAD TOSAY THIS MORNING.MARY JO...MILWAUKEE'S OFFICE OF VIOLENCEPREVENTION ADDRESSED THE RASHOF VIOLENCE DURING A SCHEDULEDPRESENTATION WITH THE CITY'SPUBLIC SAFETY AND HEALTHCOMMITTEE THIS MORNING.THIS ISWHAT REGGIE MOORE--THEDEPARTMENT HEAD HAD TO SAY INTHE VIRTUAL MEETING.Reggie Moore/OFFICE OFVIOLENCE PREVENTION:2:42 Iwanna start by acknowledgingthe tragic event that occurredyesterday.

Not just the massshooting but the dozen othershootings that have happenedin the city over the past 24hours.

I think it's importantfor people to know what we areseeing this year is anunprecedented level ofviolence that we haven't seensince the early 90s andMilwaukee is unfortunately notalone in that reality."MOOREWENT ON TO SAY THE LAST SPIKEIN THE CITY WASIN 2015...WHENTHERE WAS A 70-PERCENT JUMP INHOMICIDES.SINCE THEN THE CITYEXPANDED EFFORTS TO ADDRESSVIOLENCE AS A PUBLIC HEALTHISSUE.MOORE REPORTED A STEADYDECREASE IN HOMICIDES ANDNON-FATAL SHOOTINGS BETWEEN2016 AND 2019...BUTUNFORTUNATELY HERE IN 2020...ASERIES OF VIOLENT TRAGEDIES ISMOUNTING...INCLUDING SUICIDES,MASS SHOOTINGS, DOMESTICVIOLENCE RELATED SHOOTINGS ANDHOMICIDES.THE OFFICE OF VIOLENCEPREVENTION SAYS THEY LOOK ATEVERY SHOOTING EVERY INCIDENTAS A STATE OF EMERGENCY.MOORE'S TEAM EXPLAINED THESEVERAL WAYS THEY WORK TODISRUPT VIOLENCE THROUGHOUTREACH, COMMUNITY PROGRAMS,AND PARTNERSHIPS.MJO TMJ4 NEWS.